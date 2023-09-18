Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift? Good luck getting him to talk about it

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — There’s a “Blank Space” when it comes to information about what, if anything, is going on with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

In the continued quest to discover if there’s a “Love Story,” NFL+ host Andrew Siciliano recently asked the NFL player some questions, like whether it was true he tried to slide her his phone number with a friendship bracelet.

“I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it. And you know what, it is what it is,” the Kansas City Chiefs player said. “I’m not gonna talk about my personal life… I know what you writers wanna hear, and you wanna hear more about that and I’m not gonna give you anything.”

When Siciliano tried to press it by asking if Swift has been in touch, Kelce lightheartedly replied, “And that’s gonna wrap it up here with NFL.”

No “Bad Blood” there it seems, but folks continue to be “Enchanted” by the possibility of the pair.

His brother Jason Kelce was asked during a recent interview about speculation his brother is romantically involved with the pop star.

“I’ve seen these rumors, I cannot comment,” Jason Kelce said.

