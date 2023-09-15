Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness announce separation



By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have announced they are separating after 27 years of marriage.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the two announced in a statement first shared with People and confirmed by CNN.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness,” they continued. “We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Jackman and Furness met on the set on the set of television series “Corelli” in 1995 and married the following year. The two Australian actors share kids Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

Jackman marked their most recent wedding anniversary with a tribute to Furness in April.

“I love you so much,” Jackman wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me.”

Their statement Friday was signed, “Deb and Hugh Jackman,” and concluded, “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

