Gal Gadot confirms ‘Wonder Woman 3’ is happening

(CNN) — Gal Gadot may be picking up the Lasso of Truth again.

In an interview with ComicBook.com conducted prior to the SAG/AFTRA strike, the actress said she will be developing “Wonder Woman 3” for DC Studios with James Gunn and Peter Safran. (CNN and DC Studios are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“I love portraying Wonder Woman,” Gadot told the outlet. “It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a ‘Wonder Woman 3’ together.”

Gadot played Diana Prince (Wonder Woman) in 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and then starred in 2017’s “Wonder Woman” and its 2020 sequel,” Wonder Woman 1984,” directed by Patty Jenkins.

The exact plans for the movie have not been revealed yet.

Safran and Gunn’s “Superman: Legacy” will hit theaters in 2025.

Gadot next stars in Netflix’s “Heart of Stone,” playing spy Rachel Stone. The movie streams on Aug. 11.

