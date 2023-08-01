Tom Hanks and Johnathon Schaech have a ‘That Thing You Do’ reunion

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Tom Hanks and Johnathon Schaech are still going strong as friends nearly 30 years after they both starred in “That Thing You Do.”

In the cult-classic, which Hanks wrote and directed, the Oscar-winning actor plays Mr. White, an A&R representative for Playtone Records and manager for “The Wonders.” Schaech plays the combative lead singer of the band.

The movie also stars Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler, Johnathon Schaech, Steve Zahn, Ethan Embry, and Charlize Theron.

Hanks and Schaech posted their reunion to Twitter.

The rest of the cast has kept in touch as well, with Schaech, Everett Scott, Zahn and Embry reuniting for a charity watch party during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, .

“That Thing You Do” celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021. The cast marked the occasion with an in-person reunion in Pennsylvania, where the movie’s fictional band is from.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.