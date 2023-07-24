Britney Spears joins Spotify’s ‘Billions Club’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — It’s been seven years since Britney Spears released her last album, but she’s still making news in the music space.

Over the weekend Spears became a member of Spotify’s “Billions Club,” when her 2003 hit single “Toxic” hit a billion streams according to the streaming platform.

She joins other artists – including ABBA with their 1976 single “Dancing Queen,” Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” from 1987 and DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” from 2017– to reach the achievement.

The news comes on the heels of the recently released Spears collaboration with Will.i.am for a song titled “Mind Your Business.”

The song marks Spears’ second collaboration since her 2016 solo album “Glory,” and since her conservatorship ended in 2021. Last year, she teamed with Elton John for a new remix based off his classic 1972 song “Tiny Dancer,” titled “Hold Me Closer.”

Interesting fact on “Toxic,” which was off Spears’ 2003 album “In the Zone” – it was reportedly originally meant for singer Kylie Mingoue, but the Australian songstress turned it down.

