Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofía Vergara

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — It’s official. Just days after Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara announced they were parting ways, the “Magic Mike” actor filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause and listed July 2, 2023 as the date of separation.

The petition, obtained by CNN, notes a prenuptial agreement is in place for division of property and spousal support. Manganiello is asking that each party pay their own attorney’s fees. They don’t share any minor children. (Vergara has an adult son from a previous marriage.)

They were married for seven years.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the two said in a joint statement to Page Six earlier this week.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Manganiello and Vergara for comment.

Since the announcement, Vergara has been documenting her birthday celebration in Italy on social media.

“When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them,” she captioned one post.

Vergara’s “Modern Family” co-star Julie Bowen weighed in, commenting, “This is what single and [fire emoji] looks like!!!”

