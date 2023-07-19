Taylor Lautner and wife Tay talk longtime support of Taylor Swift

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Lautner has always been supportive of his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

That’s the subject of the latest episode of his podcast “The Squeeze,” along with his wife, who is also Taylor Lautner (whom he calls “Tay”).

The title of the episode is “Taylor’s Version,” a play on Swift rerecording her music. Mrs. Lautner sported a shirt with photos of the singer on it in keeping with the theme.

Taylor Lautner started by talking about Swift bringing him on stage as a surprise during her “Eras” tour stop in Kansas City for the debut of the music video for “I Can See You,” which co-stars Lautner.

Lautner said that he and his wife had been “flooded” with requests to tell the backstory on how it all came together. “Out of respect” for their relationship with Swift, he said, they wanted to share that themselves.

He called being invited on stage by Swift “one of the coolest experiences” and said he was “so honored” by the reception he received, both at the show and online.

“We’ve been very excited about this secret for the last few months,” he said. “We’ve known how freaking awesome the video is for awhile now so [we] were just stoked for everybody to see it.”

He praised Swift as a “genius” who can do it all and said he respects her for both her talent and humbleness.

His wife also has kind words for the superstar singer.

“She is collaborative, which I’ve never described anyone,” Tay Lautner said. “She doesn’t need to be collaborative. She is a mastermind.”

She also pointed out that he had said in an earlier podcast episode recorded before the video came out that if he could, he would have handled Swift’s feud with Kanye West differently.

“You weren’t just saying that because you had done this video,” she said. “You genuinely felt that.”

He confirmed that.

“I was honored,” he said. “Honored to be asked.”

Swift and Lautner dated for a few months in 2009. He married his wife in November 2022.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.