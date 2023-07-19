Harry Styles is up to his old charismatic tricks as part of a traveling circus in ‘Daylight’ music video

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Harry Styles is continuing to deliver his trademark charm with his latest music video, for the song “Daylight.”

The former One Direction member appears in a series of eccentric costumes in the whimsical clip, which dropped on Wednesday, all inspired by the theme of an old-style traveling circus.

Styles starts off in a dark satin getup adorned with a series of white bows, which looks like something a French clown would wear (or, something the notoriously style-pushing Styles himself would wear on any given day).

He also gets shot out of cannon in a yellow-feathered outfit, and rides a unicycle in a different yellow costume that calls to mind something a strong man would wear.

As he sings the somewhat nonsensical lyrics to the song, Styles interacts with other circus performers, along with funhouse mirrors and even a horse.

The “Daylight” video is a marked departure from his one of his last music videos, the much weirder clip for “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” in which he took the form of a merman (or, mer-squid) in a seafood eatery.

Both “Daylight” and “Sushi Restaurant” are off of Styles’ third solo studio album “Harry’s House,” which won album of the year at this year’s Grammys in February.

