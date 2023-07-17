James Cameron denies Titanic submersible movie speculation

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — James Cameron is not working on a project tied to the OceanGate submersible tragedy.

The director of the Oscar-winning “Titanic” movie took to Twitter recently to shut down a suggestion that he has plans to work on a project about the Titanic-bound submersible that suffered a “catastrophic implosion” last month, killing all five people on board.

“I don’t respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now,” Cameron tweeted. “I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be.”

In addition to being a filmmaker, Cameron has made more than 30 dives to the Titanic wreckage and is among the very few people who have descended to the deepest known point in the Earth’s seabed.

Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Stockton Rush perished as they attempted to reach the historic the ship wreckage in a submersible known as the Titan. Their deaths were confirmed when wreckage was found following an international search.

Cameron told CNN at the time that he had suspected an implosion had occurred.

