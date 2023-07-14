Richard Simmons is ‘happy’ as he celebrated a ‘milestone’ birthday, according to rep

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Richard Simmons is 75 years old and happy.

The fitness guru celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, and his representative Tom Estey told Entertainment Tonight that his 75th is a “big milestone.”

“I just want to see him happy, which he is,” Estey said, in the rare update on the health icon.

Simmons, who built a fitness empire in the 80s and a reputation as a gregarious health advocate, has remained out of the public eye in recent years. But the circumstances surrounding his whereabouts and well-being has provided a fair share of internet fodder.

In 2017, following a slew of reports speculating on Simmons’ health, his publicist told CNN that “everything is fine.”

Simmons has made a resurgence in recent years when his previously dormant YouTube page began posting videos of his vintage workout tapes, inspiring people to stay active during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

“Hope you enjoy and sweat your pants off!” the caption of a March 2020 video read.

In 2022, the release of a documentary about the icon’s lack of public visibility in recent years prompted Simmons to write an update on his verified Facebook page thanking his followers for the support.

