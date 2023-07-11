Ryan Gosling sings his heart out as poor, overlooked Ken in latest ‘Barbie’ trailer

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — With the “Barbie” movie release date fast approaching, the latest teaser features Ryan Gosling’s Ken bemoaning life in his female companion’s shadow.

“I just don’t know who I am without you,” Ken tells Margot Robbie’s Barbie in the trailer, released Monday.

We then see Ken singing about the dynamic between the pair, who are best friends.

“It doesn’t seem to matter what I do, I’m always number two,” he croons. “No one knows how hard I try.”

Ken then reveals his unrequited feelings for Barbie.

“I’m just Ken. Where I see love she sees a friend,” he sings. “What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan, and fight for me?”

The teaser is part of promotional efforts for the new “Barbie” movie from Warner Bros., which is set for release on July 21. Warner Bros., like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The live-action movie is directed by Greta Gerwig and sees Barbie and Ken leave Barbie Land to explore the “real world.”

Creating the perfect backdrop for the upcoming movie required so much pink paint that it led to a global shortage of the shade, according to its production designer.

“The world ran out of pink,” said Sarah Greenwood in a recent interview with Architectural Digest.

