Pete Davidson jokes he and Colin Jost are in the ‘hole’ after buying ferry boat

(CNN) — Pete Davidson offered a funny update about the ferry he and friend/former “Saturday Night Live” co-star Colin Jost purchased.

During a recently released episode of Seth Meyers’s podcast “Family Trips With the Meyer Brothers,” Davidson was asked about the status of the ferry he and Jost jokingly named “Titanic 2.”

“That was real,” Davidson said before explaining that they have acquired computer generated plans of what they hope the retired Staten Island ferry will be transformed into, though he cautioned their plans are “five years away” from being completed.

“We wanna be able to dock it from April to September, maybe October, in New York and it will be like a restaurant,” Davidson said. “There will be a concert venue. There will be a movie theater, upstairs like, sort of, restaurant area. And then there’s hotels in it. So, we’ll have like you know a couple of those. And then in the winter tug it to Miami.”

When Meyers point out that they had clearly thought it through, Davidson quipped, “Yeah, we have to ‘cause we’re in the hole!”

Davidson said Jost has been taking the lead on the project, attending all of the meetings and then filling him in.

“I saw a link and sent a deposit and now I’m stuck with a f***ing boat. It’s really funny, dude,” Davidson said on the podcast. “It’s kinda funny that this will be a lifelong problem for me and Colin.”

It’s not clear when the podcast episode was recorded. A representative for Davidson told “Entertainment Tonight” the actor was joking about being in the hole.

