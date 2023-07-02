Carrie Underwood gets matching tattoos with her sisters and 74-year-old mother in Las Vegas

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — What happened in Vegas for Carrie Underwood is going to stay even after she leaves Sin City.

The country superstar is taking home a souvenir from Las Vegas in the form of a tattoo she got with her sisters and her mother.

“When your 74-year-old mother asks you and your sisters to get matching tattoos with her in Vegas, the only questions are, ‘What?’ and, ‘Where?’” Underwood wrote on her Instagram Sunday.

The photo Underwood posted showcases the matching heart tattoos, which the singer appeared to have gotten inked on the top of her foot while her two sisters and mom got theirs on their wrists.

“I never would’ve thought I’d see the day that Mama Carole would be gettin’ some ink!” Underwood said in the caption, going on to thank the tattoo artist, Darek Riley, “for being so sweet to the Underwood girls.”

The Grammy-winner has been in Las Vegas to perform her residency show, “Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency” at Resorts World Theatre.

The singer’s Las Vegas residency kicked off in 2021, but she took a hiatus in 2022 to embark on her 43-city “Denim & Rhinestones” tour following the release of her hit album of the same name.

The “American Idol” alumna returned to the city last month, playing a final show on Saturday before taking another break for the summer. She is set to return on September 20 to resume her “Reflection” residency.

“What an amazing run in #Vegas @resortsworldlv !!! Already can’t wait to come back in September. Thanks for treatin’ us right!!! We’ll see ya’ next time!!!” She said in a separate Instagram post Sunday.

