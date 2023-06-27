‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20 premiere had a few surprises

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Chairty Lawson’s hunt for a husband has begun.

Lawson met the 25 men vying for her heart on Monday’s Season 20 premiere of “The Bachelorette,” and said she was not going to settle for just anyone who she wasn’t “head over heels” in love with. Her choices include Harvard graduate Josh, record jumper Chris, who does a backflip upon meeting her, Warwick, a construction manager from Nashville, Brayden, a travel nurse, Caleb B., a professional wrestler, and others.

Lawson, who previously appeared on Season 27 of “The Bachelor” with Zach Shallcross, had made it to hometown dates but did not end up getting a rose. In order to ease her nerves, host Jesse Palmer had one more man for her to meet. When he steped out of the limo, Lawson saw that it was her brother Nehemiah, who came to support her. It was then revealed Nehemiah would disguise himself as a bartender so he can eavesdrop on his sister’s suitors.

Nehemiah later reveals himself at the cocktail party to his sister and her suitors, and says he’s worried about Brayden and how cocky he is. After he explains himself, saying he was just giddy, Lawson gives him the first impression rose.

Along with Brayden, here’s who survived another week: Aaron B., John, Xavier, Joey, Caleb B., Warwick, Aaron S., Adrian, James, Sean, Michael, Tanner, Dotun, Kaleb K., John Henry, Josh, and Spencer.

Lawson sent home Chris, Joe, Caleb A., Khalid, Nick, Peter, and Taylor. The journey continues next week.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.