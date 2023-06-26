Quavo and Offset reunited to pay tribute to Takeoff at the BET Awards

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Quavo and Offset came together for their first public performance in years in an emotional tribute to Takeoff at Sunday’s BET Awards.

Together the trio formed the influential hip-hop group Migos, but split in 2021. Takeoff was fatally shot during a private party held in Houston, Texas, in November 2022.

Quavo and Offset began their tribute with the single “Hotel Lobby,” while an image of Takeoff was shown on the screen behind them.

They then performed their 2016 hit, “Bad and Boujee.”

Both men shared images and videos from their performance on social media. Their reunion was significant as the two had reportedly been estranged since Migos broke up two years ago.

Takeoff and Quavo had formed the duo “Unc & Phew” and released their debut album, “Only Built for Infinity Links,” weeks before Takeoff was killed.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.