‘Priscilla’ trailer revisits Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s love story

(CNN) — Famed director Sofia Coppola is bringing forth a fresh cinematic take on Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s relationship in “Priscilla,” one year after Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” biopic.

“Priscilla” stars “Euphoria” actor Jacob Elordi as Elvis and Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla. The film is based on the 1986 memoir “Elvis and Me: The True Story of the Love Between Priscilla Presley and the King of Rock N’ Roll,” which Priscilla Presley co-wrote with author Sandra Harmon.

The movie’s first trailer, released Wednesday, offers a look at the genesis of how the couple came to be.

The trailer showcases quick cuts of besotted Elvis and Priscilla laying eyes on each other, along with what appears to be their first date and visits to Elvis’s Graceland mansion in Memphis.

“Priscilla” is the latest iteration of an Elvis story being told onscreen, following Luhrmann’s Oscar-nominated 2022 “Elvis” movie that starred Austin Butler.

That film saw Priscilla portrayed by actor Olivia DeJonge. The real Priscilla Presley voiced emphatic praise for the Luhrmann film on her social media, and she supported it in person at numerous premiere events and awards shows.

Presley has spoken kindly of the new film as well however, telling Variety last year that she thinks Elordi is “a great actor.”

“I love Sofia (Coppola),” she added, continuing to say “I love her film work, and I think it’ll be fine… I hope!”

“Priscilla” is scheduled for release in October.

