Alec Baldwin is recovering from hip surgery

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Alec Baldwin is recovering from a recent surgery, according to his wife.

Hilaria Baldwin posted on her verified Instagram account that her husband had hip replacement.

“Alec got a new hip today…it was a long time necessary,” she wrote on a photo that appears to show the couple in a hospital. “We have been through so much together…as your partner and as you heal, I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind and improve your quality of life.”

She thanked his doctors and nurses “and the other amazing people who so generously are bringing him safely through this.”

Alec Baldwin hopped in the comments to offer his wife some thanks as well.

“And you,” he posted. “Thanks to you…”

The 65-year-old actor recently became a first-time grandfather, when his daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin, gave birth to her first child.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.