‘Succession’ went out with a bleeping bang. See how many curse words there were in the finale

(CNN) — The characters of “Succession” are known to use some sharp words and colorful language, and there was quite a bit of it in the series finale.

Analyzing the scripts from the final episode of 50 of the highest-rated TV finales on IMDB, language tutoring company Preply set out to find out which shows had the most curse-filled finales.

Sunday’s final episode of “Succession,” perhaps unsurprisingly, landed at the top of the list with 235 curse words in all. That’s almost double the finale for “The Wire,” which landed in second place with 127 swear words in its final episode.

Here’s where some other show finales ranked on swear words, according to the study:

1. “With Open Eyes,” the “Succession” finale – 235 curse words (or 2.67 per minute)

2. “The Wire” finale – 127 curse words

3. “Orange is the New Black” finale – 88 curse words

4. “The Thick of It” finale – 87 curse words

5. “Peeky Blinders” finale – 71 curse words

“Veep and “The Sopranos” also made the list, with 52 and 51 curse words in the final episodes, respectively.

The Emmy-winning “Succession” ended on Sunday after four seasons and saw the Roy children losing out on the sale of their father’s company to GoJo. (HBO, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

