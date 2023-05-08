‘The Bear’ Season 2 finally has a release date

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

We’re ready for seconds, chef.

FX’s “The Bear” is giving us just that, with the announcement on Monday that the award-winning comedy-drama series about a local, family-run business will premiere its long-awaited second season exclusively on Hulu on June 22.

All of the 10 new episodes will be available to stream when the new season premieres, so foodies and drama fans can gobble up the entire season all at once if so desired.

Jeremy Allen White returns as Carmy, alongside co-stars Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, as their characters “work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot,” according to a news release.

In Season 2, the crew will work through the physical transformation of the new restaurant, and face personal transformations when they are each “forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.” Season 2 will also shed real-world light on the hospitality industry, including the bureaucracy of permits, dealing with contractors and the “beauty and creative agony” that goes into planning a menu.

Newcomer Molly Gordon is joining the cast in a recurring role, with Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Edwin Lee Gibson and Oliver Platt reprising their Season 1 roles. Speculation that “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk would be joining that cast circulated last month, but FX and Odenkirk have yet to release a formal announcement confirming the casting rumors.

The raw chaos inside of the restaurant’s kitchen captivated viewers when “The Bear” debuted in June of 2022 and followed Allen White’s character Carmy, an elite chef, coming home to Chicago to help run his family’s local sandwich shop after his brother died by suicide.

Allen White’s performance earned him a slew of nominations on the 2022 awards circuit, with the “Shameless” star taking home Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice awards for his performance in the comedy acting categories.

