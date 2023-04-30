‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ set to become 10th animated film to cross $1 billion at the global box office

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Nearly one month after “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” premiered with an impressive opening weekend at the box office, the animated film is expected to hit another major milestone.

The movie is set to cross $1 billion at the global box office on Sunday, according to a news release from Universal, continuing to break box office records as it remains in the No. 1 spot for the fourth consecutive weekend.

“Super Mario Bros.” will become the 10th animated film in history to cross $1 billion, making it the 10th biggest animated movie of all time globally, beating out the $942.5 million that “Minions: The Rise of the Gru” grossed in 2019.

The movie premiered in the US and Canada on April 5 and ran up the score with more than $200 million, and nearly $380 million internationally, for its five-day opening run. “Super Mario Bros.” surpassed Marvel’s “Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” at the time, which brought in $225.3 million globally during its February opening.

The movie is based on the world of Nintendo’s classic “Super Mario” video game franchise, and stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” follows Brooklyn plumbers Mario and Luigi as they’re transported down a mysterious pipe while working underground to fix a water main. The brothers wander into a “magical new world” and when they’re separated, “Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi,” according to a synopsis on the movie’s website.

Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson and Sebastian Maniscalco round out the cast, with a special appearance by actor Charles Martinet who is the official voice of Mario in the video games.

