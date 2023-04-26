Kim Kardashian officiates Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton’s Las Vegas wedding

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Wedding bells are ringing for celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton and “White Lotus” actor Lukas Gage.

The couple posted on their respective Instagram pages on Wednesday that they recently wed in Las Vegas, and Kim Kardashian and country star Shania Twain played a pivotal role in their nuptials.

“We did it,” Appleton captioned his Instagram post that included a diamond ring emoji and a special shoutout to Kardashian and Twain. Gage posted the same series of photos saying, “ring finger where the rock is,” a nod to the rock and roll ASL sign he displayed in the first picture.

The photos showcased Gage and Appleton donning black leather pants and black furry jackets with Kardashian against the iconic white wrought iron gates of Las Vegas’s Little White Chapel. Another photo shows the couple at the altar holding hands while Kardashian reads from a sheet of paper as she officiates the ceremony.

The newlyweds also shared a video of Twain on a stage in a seemingly private performance to sing “You’re Still The One.” Gage and Appleton sang along and sipped from champagne flutes.

On Sunday, Kardashian, Appleton and Gage attended the Daily Front Row LA Fashion Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where Kardashian — with the help of her daughter North West — presented Appleton, her long-time hair stylist, an award for “hair artist of the year.”

Kardashian even said in her speech to Appleton that she’s “so happy” that he’s in a relationship right now, going on to joke that she’s “so tired of all of my girlfriends, and guy friends, asking me if you’re available.”

Appleton also thanked Gage for being “my rock” during his acceptance speech.

Gage and Appleton publicly confirmed their romance last month and made their red carpet debut during the Vanity Fair and TikTok’s Young Hollywood party.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.