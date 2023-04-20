Kelly Clarkson moved to tears by Henry Winkler’s sweet insight for her daughter

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Kelly Clarkson is getting some help from Henry Winkler.

The talk show host revealed on her show this week that her daughter has dyslexia and Winkler, who is also dyslexic, offered her some advice.

The “Barry” star is also an author of children’s books.

“I was driving my daughter to school yesterday, and she’s dyslexic,” Clarkson said. “And you have told me that you’re dyslexic as well. I find that amazing, to tell my daughter that you’ve written like 40 books and you’re dyslexic.”

She said her daughter, River Rose, 8, is “getting bullied at school for not being able to read like all the other kids.”

Winkler told her that 1 in 5 children are diagnosed with dyslexia. He looked at the camera and said, “River! How you learn has nothing to do with how brilliant you are.”

Along with her daughter, Clarkson also shares son, Remy, 7, with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

