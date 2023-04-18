Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis spent the Covid-19 lockdown together

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

It’s sourdough bread and handstands for Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The two stars are talking about the time they spent together during the Covid-19 pandemic, telling People that the actor, who is Lee’s godson, and his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu, lived in the house next door that Curtis owns. Curtis, who won best supporting actress Oscar at lthe 2023 Academy Awards, is friends with Gyllenhaal’s parents, director Stephen Gyllenhaal and screenwriter Naomi Foner.

“We’ve just gotten to know each other,” Lee said while at the premiere of Gyllenhaal’s new thriller “The Covenant.” “He also lived with me during Covid for almost a year. He and Jeanne lived in the house next door that I have. And so there was also that. For a minute.”

Lee revealed that Gyllenhaal, like a lot of people, turned to bread baking during the time, and would act and sing and do handstands for the small group.

“He made a lot of sourdough bread, a lot,” Lee said. “So singing, acting, sourdough. And he did that test where you do a handstand against the wall and take your shirt off and put it back on.”

Gyllenhaal added the bread baking has stuck.

“I am still eating sourdough,” he said. “Yes. I haven’t stopped. Even though we’re out of the pandemic, I am still making sourdough.”

Gyllenhaal’s new film is a military thriller directed by Guy Ritchie. It also stars Alexander Ludwig, Antony Starr, Bobby Schofield and Jonny Lee Miller.

