Cannes Film Festival 2023 lineup announced

The lineup for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival has been announced.

Some films scheduled to premiere at the French event are Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and the highly anticipated blockbuster, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Johnny Depp stars in “Jeanne du Barry,” which will open the festival.

Also on the list are Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City,” Todd Haynes’ “May/December,” Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest,” Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Monster,” and Alice Rohrwacher’s “La Chimera.”

A Steve McQueen film called “Occupied City” is also set to premiere.

Listed in the shorts section is the Western “Strange Way of Life” from Pedro Almodóvar, starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke.

Sam Levinson’s HBO series “The Idol” will debut, although it is not in competition for the Palme d’Or.

Last year “Triangle of Sadness,” took home the top prize.

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival takes place May 16-27.

