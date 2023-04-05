Jon Stewart returned to ‘The Daily Show’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The force was strong Tuesday night with Jon Stewart.

Stewart popped up at “The Daily Show” to help one of the show’s correspondents, Roy Wood Jr., go viral.

At least, that’s what Wood said he was hoping to do as he hosts the show this week.

Wood, who had just laid out some of the happenings around the historic indictment of former President Donald Trump, spoke about the pressures of filling the host chair. “You’ve got to be funny. You got to be satirical. You got to be powerful,” Wood joked.

“You got to go viral. And I don’t know what to do,” he continued. “I just wish I had somebody that I could talk to, to guide me through some of this stuff, man.”

Cue a voice telling Wood to “use the force” before Stewart, who hosted the show from 1999 to 2015, came on stage dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

“I used to work here when the budget wasn’t as big a few years back,” Stewart joked, causing Wood to quip, “The Daily Show had a White host?”

“The Daily Show” has had a rotation of weekly guest hosts since the former host, Trevor Noah, left in December.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.