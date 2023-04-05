2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards nominations announced

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

This year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards will honor some old favorites and new delights.

Blockbuster film “Top Gun: Maverick” joins TV shows “Stranger Things,” “The Last of Us,” “The White Lotus” and “Wednesday” with the most nominations among the scripted content.

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Vanderpump Rules” lead nominations in the unscripted categories.

Hosted by Drew Barrymore, the awards show will air live from th Barker Hangar Santa Monica, California on Sunday, May 7, starting at 8 p.m.ET/PT.

Below is the full list of nominees:

BEST MOVIE

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Nope”

“Scream VI”

“Smile”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST SHOW

“Stranger Things”

“The Last of Us”

“The White Lotus”

“Wednesday”

“Wolf Pack”

“Yellowstone”

“Yellowjackets”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Austin Butler — “Elvis”

Florence Pugh — “Don’t Worry Darling:

KeKe Palmer — “Nope”

Michael B. Jordan — “Creed III”

Tom Cruise — “Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Aubrey Plaza — “The White Lotus”

Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”

Jenna Ortega — “Wednesday”

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Sadie Sink — “Stranger Things”

Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”

BEST HERO

Diego Luna —”Andor”

Jenna Ortega — “Wednesday”

Paul Rudd — “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

Pedro Pascal — “The Last Of Us”

Tom Cruise — “Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST VILLAIN

Elizabeth Olsen — “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Harry Styles — “Don’t Worry Darling”

Jamie Campbell Bower — “Stranger Things”

M3GAN — “M3GAN”

The Bear — “Cocaine Bear”

BEST KISS (presented by Cheetos®)

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux — “The Last Of Us”

Harry Styles + David Dawson — “My Policeman”

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow — “Outer Banks”

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne — “Only Murders in the Building”

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Adam Sandler — “Murder Mystery 2”

Dylan O’Brien — “Not Okay”

Jennifer Coolidge — “Shotgun Wedding”

KeKe Palmer — “Nope”

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Bad Bunny — “Bullet Train”

Bella Ramsey — “The Last Of Us”

Emma D’Arcy — “House of the Dragon”

Joseph Quinn — “Stranger Things”

Rachel Sennott — “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

BEST FIGHT

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) — “Bullet Train”

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface — “Scream VI”

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) — “Stranger Things”

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone — “John Wick 4”

Escape from Narkina 5- “Andor”

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Coolidge — “The White Lotus”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson — “Cocaine Bear”

Justin Long — “Barbarian”

Rachel Sennott — “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

Sosie Bacon — “Smile”

BEST DUO

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke — “Do Revenge”

Jenna Ortega + Thing — “Wednesday”

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey — “The Last Of Us”

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò — “The White Lotus”

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller — “Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST KICK-ASS CAST

“Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Outer Banks”

“Stranger Things”

“Teen Wolf: The Movie”

BEST SONG

Demi Lovato — Still Alive (“Scream VI”)

Doja Cat — Vegas (“Elvis”)

Lady Gaga — Hold My Hand (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

OneRepublic — I Ain’t Worried (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

Rihanna — Lift Me Up (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Taylor Swift — Carolina (“Where The Crawdads Sing”)

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

“Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”

“The Kardashians”

“Vanderpump Rules”

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

“All-Star Shore”

“Big Brother”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars”

“The Challenge: USA”

“The Traitors”

BEST HOST

Drew Barrymore – “The Drew Barrymore Show”

Joel Madden — “Ink Master”

Nick Cannon — “The Masked Singer”

RuPaul — “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Kelly Clarkson — “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM (presented by SONIC®)

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

Tori Deal and Devin Walker – “The Challenge: Ride or Dies”

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – “Vanderpump Rules”

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

“Halftime”

“Love, Lizzo”

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

“Sheryl”

“The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie”

