Donald Glover says his ‘career wouldn’t have happened’ had he landed his ‘Saturday Night Live’ audition

By Dan Heching, CNN

If anyone was still wondering if Donald Glover is still bitter about being passed over to join the cast of “Saturday Night Live,” it turns out the opposite is true.

In a new interview with GQ published Tuesday, the “Atlanta” star reflected on the fact that he failed to land either of his auditions to join the show, in 2007 and 2009.

“I dodged so many bullets,” Glover said. “Me being on ‘SNL’ would’ve killed me.”

He added that he had friends who had made it on long-running NBC comedy sketch show, and how he had been duly impressed.

“But if I got on ‘SNL,’ my career wouldn’t have happened,” he said, adding, “And thank God.”

The actor, who has doubled as musical act Childish Gambino, instead went on to make his mark in the cult hit comedy series “Community” before creating and starring in the Emmy-winning “Atlanta.”

In 2018, Glover hosted “Saturday Night Live,” and jokingly made his failed pair of auditions the centerpiece of his opening monologue.

Elsewhere in his GQ profile this week, Glover said he is working with Malia Obama, who is creating a short film under his Gilga banner. The article said he has “been mentoring” the elder daughter of former President Barack Obama.

Glover’s new series “Swarm,” which he co-created with Janine Nabers, was released last month and is currently streaming on Prime Video.

