‘Blue Beetle’ trailer stirs excitement for Latin superhero

<i>Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures</i><br/>Xolo Maridueña stars as Jaime Reyes in
By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Welcome, Jaime Reyes.

DC has dropped the trailer for “Blue Beetle,” featuring Xolo Maridueña as Reyes, a recent college graduate who becomes a superhero after he is asked to hold on to a box, but not open it.

That’s because it contains an ancient relic known as “the Scarab,” which chooses Reyes to be its host, giving him superhuman powers much to the astonishment of him and his tight-knit family.

“The universe has sent you a gift and you have to figure out what you are going to do with it,” the character of Rudy, played by George Lopez, tells Reyes in the trailer.

The new movie was originally set to release on HBO Max, but will now have a theatrical release. (Both DC and HBO Max are owned by CNN’s parent company.)

The Angel Manuel Soto directed film will release in theaters on August 18.

