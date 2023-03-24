Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment
By
Published 8:34 PM

Reese Witherspoon announces divorce from husband Jim Toth

<i>Presley Ann/Getty Images/FILE</i><br/>Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth
Getty Images for Icelandic Glaci
Presley Ann/Getty Images/FILE
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth are divorcing after 12 years of marriage.

The actress and producer shared the news Friday in a joint statement from her and Toth on her verified Instagram account.

“We have some personal news to share…,” the statement reads. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

In the statement, the couple says they “have enjoyed so many wonderful years together” and “are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” the statement reads. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

The couple are the parents to son, Tennessee James, 10.

Witherspoon is also the mother of daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, whom she shares with ex-husband and fellow actor Ryan Phillippe.

Phillippe and Witherspoon divorced in 2008.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content