Sophia Coppola’s daughter says she was grounded for trying to charter a helicopter

Let the “nepo babies” conversation rev up once again.

Romy Croquet Mars, the 16-year-old daughter of writer and director Sofia Coppola and her husband, Phoenix lead singer Thomas Mars, said she was grounded for doing something she is not allowed to do.

In a since-deleted TikTok video making the rounds on social media, the younger Mars tells her followers to “Make a vodka sauce pasta with me because I’m grounded.”

“Because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad’s credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend,” she says.

The teen then goes on to explain that she is embarrassed because she doesn’t know the difference between garlic and an onion and had to Goggle images for help. At one point, she holds up a shallot and asks her followers, “Is this an onion?”

“Also I thought I would do this since I’m already grounded because of my parents biggest rule, like I’m not allowed to have any public social media accounts, here’s why,” she says before showing herself holding what appears to be a Grammy award

Mars went on to share that her parents “don’t want me to be a nepotism kid, but TikTok is not gonna make me famous, so it doesn’t really matter.”

“Nepo babies,” or “nepotism kids,” refer to the children of famous and successful people, in particular those in Hollywood, who benefit from nepotism. It became a renewed hot topic following a much-discussed New York Magazine article published in December.

CNN reached out to representatives for Mars’s parents. A rep for Coppola said there would be no comment.

