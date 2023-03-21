Sarah Snook reveals she’s pregnant at ‘Succession’ premiere

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Sarah Snook revealed some big news at the “Succession” premiere Monday night in New York.

Snook told reporters that she is 32-weeks pregnant, expecting her first child with husband, Dave Lawson.

“I feel great,” Snook told Entertainment Tonight.

When speaking to CNN, Brian Cox, who plays the villainous patriarch on the show and the father of Snook’s character, Shiv, said that he, too, was just learning that Snook is pregnant.

The entire cast was there to celebrate the final season of the show, including Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith Cameron and Alexander Skarsgård.

The creator of the show, Jesse Armstrong, said at the premiere that while he’s “sad” the series is coming to an end, he’s looking forward to some time off and didn’t rule out a “Succession” spinoff.

