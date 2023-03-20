‘Vanderpump Rules’ mid-season trailer addresses cheating scandal

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Bravo is making the most out of a cheating scandal in a mid-season teaser trailer for “Vanderpump Rules.”

In case you missed it, viewers of the show have been deeply invested in what’s been termed “Scandoval” after it was revealed that cast members Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss had a months-long affair behind the back of Sandoval’s now former girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

But before the trailer even gets to what resulted in the undoing of Sandoval and Madix’s nine-year relationship,much more is unpacked.

It begins with last year’s wedding of cast member Scheana Shay to Brock Davies in Mexico.

Then there’s a scene in which Shay says to Leviss, “I was the OG homewrecking whore of this group.”

“And then came Lala,” she tells Leviss who giggles. “And now here you are.”

While the cameras have been rolling since news of the affair broke, it isn’t clear what exactly Shay is commenting on. However, that scene is followed by one of Leviss kissing Tom Schwartz (who is also Sandoval’s business partner), which has his estranged wife, Katie Maloney, complaining, “We’re not divorced yet. This is my husband!”

Leviss is also shown kissing Oliver Saunders, the son of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Garcelle Beauvais and an employee at Vanderpump à Paris in Las Vegas.

Things continue to heat up as Sandoval says to Madix, “Having sex, like, four times a year?” to which she responds “I cannot have sex with someone who feels like a stranger.”

The trailer ends with him in the kitchen asking her, “You want anything?” to which Madix responds, “For you to die.”

Wow.

“Vanderpump Rules” airs on Bravo on Wednesdays at 9 p.m EST.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.