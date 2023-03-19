Sarah Snook of ‘Succession’ is ‘very sad’ to say goodbye to Shiv Roy, a role she almost didn’t take

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

It’s hard to imagine anybody else who could fill the shoes of the sharp-tongued Siobhan “Shiv” Roy in HBO’s award-winning drama “Succession” other than actor Sarah Snook.

“I read the pilot and went, ‘I want to watch this, but I don’t know if I want to be in it,'” Snook told the LA Times in an interview published Saturday. (HBO and CNN share parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Snook said she was apprehensive to take a role in a show which at first, to her, felt like it was about “a bunch of white men in business,” and questioned if she wanted to be a “prop” in a story that “doesn’t focus on me at all.”

She ultimately took the role when the show debuted in 2018, and it seems fair to say it worked out for Snook, who went on to win a Golden Globe in 2022 and previously earned two Emmy nods.

“Succession” follows Logan Roy (Brian Cox), a billionaire at the top of his family-owned media conglomerate Waystar Royco, and his adult kids as they go to great lengths to position themselves to be the ultimate successor of the Waystar Royco dynasty.

The glossy drama also stars Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkan, Matthew McFayden, J. Smith Cameron and Alan Ruck.

In February, series creator Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker the show will end with its fourth season. Snook told the LA Times she was “very sad” when she learned the news during the final table read in January.

“Emotionally, all of us weren’t necessarily ready to be done with the show because we love each other so much,” she said, adding that she understands it may be the right time after all.

“It’s smart not to let something become a parody of itself,” she said.

The final season of Succession will debut on HBO Sunday, March 26.

