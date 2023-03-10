Grace Van Dien, ‘Stranger Things’ star, says she’s turning down acting jobs because of sexual harassment

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

“Stranger Things” star Grace Van Dien says she’s been declining acting roles after experiencing sexual harassment on set.

The 26-year-old actress, best known for playing cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham in the Netflix sci-fi drama, addressed her decision to be more selective this week during a Twitch live stream, saying ” the last few projects I’ve worked on I didn’t have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for.”

Van Dien went on to recount a particular incident, in which an unnamed film producer allegedly propositioned her on set.

“One of the last movies I did, one of the producers asked me to… like, he hired a girl that he was sleeping with and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them,” Van Dien said. “So… like, that’s my boss. And then I didn’t and I cried and I was so upset.”

Van Dien shared that she’s focusing on streaming for now because she gets to “choose who I hang out with, who I talk to.”

On Thursday, Van Dien tweeted that her professional priorities are changing.

“As I get older, my work priorities are changing,” she told her 231,000 Twitter followers. “I’m waiting for the right project/the right people to work with. 🎥🤍”

She added: “it’s nice to feel calm.”

CNN has contacted Van Dien’s representatives for further comment.

Before her breakout role in “Stranger Things”, Van Dien, who is the daughter of “Starship Troopers” actor Casper Van Dien, appeared on TV shows such as “The Village” and “Greenhouse Academy.” Her film credits include “V for Vengeance” and “What Comes Around.”

Van Dien, who regularly streams herself playing games like “Fortnite” and “Overwatch” on Twitch under the handle @BlueFille, has 293,000 followers on the platform.

