Jo Mersa Marley, Reggae artist and grandson of Bob Marley, dead at 31

By Michelle Watson and Dan Heching, CNN

Joseph, “Jo Mersa” Marley, a Reggae artist who followed in the footsteps of father, musician Stephen Marley, and grandfather, the late Reggae star Bob Marley, has died, Miami police told CNN.

He was 31.

Marley was found deceased inside his parked vehicle in Miami on Monday night. Police are investigating his death but said they do not suspect foul play. The Miami-Dade coroner is conducting an examination to determine his cause of death.

Marley, a native of Jamaica who grew up in Miami, was mourned by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday.

“This is truly sad news; sending strength to the Marley family at this time,” Holness wrote in a tweet.

Jamaican opposition leader Mark J. Golding tweeted, “The loss of a child is a devastating blow no parent should face, my condolences to Stephen & the entire family.”

CNN has reached out to a representative of Marley.

A reggae artist in his own right, the young Marley released his first EP, “Comfortable,” in 2014. He came out with another EP, titled “Eternal,” last year.

His is most known for his hit “Burn It Down” from 2016, as well as “Rock and Swing” off the “Comfortable” EP.

According to WZPP Radio, Marley is survived by his wife and daughter. Other surviving relatives include his father Stephen and several siblings.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.