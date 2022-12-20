James Gunn addresses ‘outcry’ over planned changes in the DC Universe

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

James Gunn is addressing the “disrespectful outcry” from fans over changes in the DC Universe.

After the “Guardians of the Galaxy” director became co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran, it was announced a new Superman movie is in the works that will not star Henry Cavill and “Wonder Woman 3” has been put on hold. Some on social media then began speculating that “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot had been “booted” from the franchise. (DC Studios and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

When one user asked Gunn about the shakeup, he replied on Twitter, “I’m not sure where you’re getting that we ‘booted’ Gal.”

Gunn did not offer any further information about what that might mean for Gadot’s possible future with DC.

He pushed back at the uproar over plans for the DCU.

“One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least,” Gunn wrote in a Twitter thread on Monday. “No one loves to be harassed or called names — but, to be frank, we’ve been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions.”

Gunn said choices for the DC Universe will be “based upon what we believe is best for the story.”

“Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind,” he tweeted.

