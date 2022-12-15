Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment
By
Published 5:26 PM

Trevor Noah returning as Grammys host

<i></i><br/>

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Trevor Noah will return as master of ceremonies of the Grammy Awards for the third consecutive year, CBS announced Thursday.

Noah will also serve as a producer for the 65th annual event.

“I’m super excited to be hosting the #Grammys once again!,” Noah posted on social media, sharing a Billboard cover with him and the words “2023 Grammy Voter Guide.” “Tune in Sunday, Feb 5th on @cbstv.”

The Grammys will be broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5. The show will air on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Noah recently ended his run as host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” after seven years.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content