Ellen DeGeneres ‘heartbroken’ over death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Ellen DeGeneres has issued a statement regarding the death of her former talk show’s longtime DJ and co-executive producer, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, saying on Wednesday that she’s “heartbroken” over his passing.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” she wrote on Instagram. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Allison Holker Boss, his wife, confirmed in a statement to CNN on Wednesday that her husband had died at age 40.

No further information was provided regarding the cause of his death.

CNN has reached out to the LAPD and the LA County Coroner for comment.

Boss began his DJ duties on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2014, eventually going on to become a co-executive producer and occasional guest host.

Amid tribulations during the show’s run, stemming from allegations against DeGeneres from some employees about a toxic work environment, Boss publicly stood by his friend DeGeneres.

“We can’t speak too much legally about it, but I’ll say this, there’s been love,” Boss told Us Weekly. “Obviously there’s some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there’s been love. I’ll just leave it at that until there’s a time where we can address more publicly. There’s been love and there will continue to be love.”

As the show geared up for its finale earlier this year, Boss looked back at his time there with fondness, telling Entertainment Tonight that bidding farewell was a challenge.

“Things do have a beginning and they have an end, so I know that, but I think the closer that it’s getting to the end, naturally, as we do, you start to miss it and you start to soak in all of the little moments where you go, ‘Well, maybe I’m not quite ready to say goodbye just yet,'” he said. “But then at the same time, this is the natural order of things and also I’ve said it before, I’m just excited for my friend to start her new chapter of the rest of her journey, you know?”

In a statement announcing his passing, Allison Holker Boss remembered her spouse as someone who “lit up every room he stepped into.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she added. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

