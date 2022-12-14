Scarlett Johansson says she was ‘groomed’ for ‘bombshell’ roles

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Scarlett Johansson is opening up about some of her early roles.

During a conversation on the “Table for Two” podcast on Tuesday, Johansson described how she felt while filming her 2003 movies “Lost in Translation” and “Girl with a Pearl Earring” while she was still a teenager.

“It sort of was my transition into my adult career,” Johansson said, adding that she had “a really hard time doing “Lost in Translation.”

She explained: “I kind of became like an ingénue, sort of, and I just think that’s part of — young girls like that are really objectified, and that’s just a fact. I did ‘Lost in Translation’ and ‘Girl With the Pearl Earring’ and by that point, I was 18, 19, and I was coming into my own womanhood and learning my own desirability and sexuality.”

She adds that for a while she felt “stuck” in one place in her career.

“I think it was because of that trajectory I had been sort of launched towards, I really got stuck,” she said. “I was kind of being groomed, in a way, to be this what you call a bombshell-type of actor.”

Johannson said her agent Bryan Lourd helped her turn things around.

“It would be easy to sit across from someone in that situation and go, ‘This is working, why change it?'” the actress said of changing the course of her career along with Lourd. “But for that kind of bombshell, you know, that burns bright and quick and then it’s done and you don’t have opportunity beyond that.”

