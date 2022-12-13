Emily Blunt says that Tom Cruise advice is ‘still something we laugh about’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Emily Blunt is clearing up any misunderstanding about that advice she received from Tom Cruise.

Blunt had told the SmartLess podcast that when she was filming 2014’s “Edge of Tomorrow,” she was having a tough time with her heavy costume when Cruise told her “‘Come on, stop being such a p***y, OK?’ “

“And I did laugh, and then we got through it,” Blunt said.

On Monday, she explained that the entire story was “taken literally and absurdly out of context” by the media.

“I absolutely adore Tom, he’s a dear friend and he was a total gem to me. It was said as a joke to make me laugh, which it did in a big way,” Blunt told People.

Blunt said the whole story stemmed from the weight of trying to perform while she was wearing an 85-pound costume on the set for the project.

She continued: “It’s ludicrous that it’s being spun as something that offended me. It didn’t. I shared the story as lightheartedly as it was meant by Tom. And it’s still something we laugh about to this day.”

