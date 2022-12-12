Lizzo taking over from Yeah Yeah Yeahs on ‘SNL’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Lizzo is set to be the final guest of the year for “Saturday Night Live” after illness caused the Yeah Yeah Yeahs to bow out.

The band announced the news over the weekend via a note on their verified Instagram account.

“As many of our fans know, [guitarist] Nick [Zinner] has been sick with pneumonia the past month and it’s been an up and down recovery process,” the musical group wrote. “The band’s top priority is supporting Nick through a full recovery. As a result we had to pull out of from our engagements at KROQ’s Acoustic Christmas and Saturday Night Live.”

Lizzo announced on her Instagram account that she will be the musical guest December 17 with host, actor Austin Butler.

“Surprise,” her caption reads along with some Christmas tree emojis. The show will mark Lizzo’s third appearance on “SNL” as host or musicial guest.

