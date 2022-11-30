Man sentenced up to three years in prison for fatal hit-and-run of ‘Gone Girl’ actress Lisa Banes

By Tavleen Tarrant, CNN

Brian Boyd, the 27-year-old man who killed ‘Gone Girl’ actress Lisa Banes in a hit-and-run incident, has been sentenced to up to three years in prison Wednesday, according to Douglas Cohen from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

Boyd pleaded guilty in September to manslaughter in the second degree and leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death without reporting, according to the DA.

“Lisa Banes was a beloved friend, family and community member whose life was tragically cut short. New York City continues to mourn her loss with them, and it is my sincere hope that her loved ones are able to heal and recover,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement to CNN.

CNN has attempted to reach a defense attorney for Boyd. He was arrested in August 2021, the NYPD announced at the time.

Banes died after incurring injuries including severe head trauma when she was hit by a scooter that ran a red light in Manhattan’s Upper West Side on June 4, 2021.

She was 65 years old and is survived by her wife, Kathryn Kranhold.

Banes was known for starring as Marybeth Elliot in the 2014 film “Gone Girl,” but has also starred alongside Tom Cruise in the 1988 film “Cocktail” and has appeared in TV shows like “Nashville,” “Masters of Sex,” and “Royal Pains.”

