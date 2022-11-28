By Marianne Garvey

Dua Lipa has been granted Albanian citizenship for spreading international awareness of Albania.

Albanian President Bajram Begaj said Lipa, the daughter of Albanian immigrants, has made the country proud.

“Happy to give the one and only Dua Lipa the decree of Albanian citizenship,” he said. “She has made us proud with her global career and engagement in important social causes.”

Lipa tweeted about her new citizenship, calling it an “honour.”

Lipa was born in London to her immigrant parents, and in 2016, the singer and her father co-founded the Sunny Hill Foundation to raise money for people struggling in Albania.

Her Albanian citizenship comes ahead of Albania’s 110th anniversary of independence from the Ottoman Empire.

Lipa is set to perform in Tirana, Albania on Monday for what she said is the final show on her Future Nostalgia Tour.

