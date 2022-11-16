Channing Tatum shows Salma Hayek his moves in trailer for ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

By Dan Heching, CNN

Channing Tatum is hoping the third time’s a charm with the upcoming “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which debuted its steamy first trailer on Tuesday.

The trilogy-completing entry in the “Magic Mike” franchise, coming a little over a decade after 2012’s first film of the same name, revisits Tatum’s stripper-with-a-heart-of-gold Mike Lane, who this time takes off to London with Salma Hayek.

The teaser clip, set fittingly to Donna Summer’s classic track “Last Dance,” shows the pair in somewhat wistful moods at the outset, with Tatum bartending at a ritzy event seemingly thrown by Hayek.

After she asks if he “likes bartending,” Tatum decides to show her what he “really” does, as he closes the door and gives her a truly magical (and shirtless) striptease performance that eventually leads them to the bedroom.

Next, they jaunt off to the United Kingdom, where Mike hopes to put on a show at a famous theater in order to wake up the “numb, disconnected” masses with a “wave of passion,” according to Hayek’s character in the clip.

The trailer ends with kinetic scenes of rehearsals and snippets of the actual performance, with romantic moments also shown between the two leads.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” sees the return of director Steven Soderbergh, who helmed “Magic Mike” and acted as executive producer on the second film, 2015’s “Magic Mike XXL.” It comes from Warner Bros. Pictures. (CNN and Warner Bros. are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The new film dances into theaters on February 10.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.