Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson duet on ‘9 to 5’

What a way to make a living.

Dolly Parton has remade her hit song “9 to 5” as a duet, this time with Kelly Clarkson.

The song comes more than 40 years after the original and was recorded as part of the forthcoming documentary, “Still Working 9 to 5.” The film explores the cultural impact of the 1980 comedy “9 to 5,” in which Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin starred.

“Nobody sings like Kelly Clarkson. She makes any song come alive,” Parton said in a statement. “I love her voice on ‘9 to 5,’ and I am so proud I got to sing with her on it. I’m equally as proud of the wonderful arrangement and production by Shane McAnally.”

Clarkson shared the admiration.

“I am so honored that Dolly asked me to reimagine this iconic song, ‘9 to 5,’ with her!” the singer and talk-show host said in a statement.

“She is so talented, an inspiration to all women, and one of the sweetest people you will ever meet!,” Clarkson added. “I hope y’all like what we did, but even if you don’t, remember I got to sing a duet with the magical Dolly Parton, and now have bragging rights til the end of time!”

In March Clarkson honored Parton at the 57th annual Academy of Country Music Awards by performing Parton’s iconic hit song , “I Will Always Love You,” which was iconically covered by Whitney Houston.

