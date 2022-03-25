Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has big plans for her new podcast

By Marianne Garvey

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will host an upcoming Spotify podcast, called “Archetypes.” Her conversations will “investigate the labels that try to hold women back,” according to a press release for the show.

Meghan will center the podcast to “uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives.”

“This is Archetypes — the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back,” Meghan says in a teaser for the podcast. “I’ll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I’ll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place.”

The title springs from Archewell, the nonprofit organization founded by Meghan and Prince Harry.

Meghan will also feature guests on the series. The couple announced a multi-year partnership with Spotify.

