Courteney Cox still doesn’t remember ‘Friends’

Please don’t ask Courteney Cox to quote dialogue from “Friends” episodes.

Despite the ten seasons she spent on the massively popular series, Cox has reminded the world that she doesn’t remember much about her time on the show.

She recently told “Sunday Today” that her lack of memory put her at a disadvantage for last year’s HBO Max “Friends” reunion (HBO Max is owned by CNN’s parent company).

“I should’ve watched all ten seasons because when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like, ‘I don’t remember being there,'” Cox said. “I don’t remember filming so many episodes.”

She said she’ll sometimes catch episodes on TV and has no recollection “But it’s so funny.”

Cox, who played Monica Gellar on “Friends,” said her memory has always been bad.

“I don’t remember any trauma in my childhood,” she said. “But I have like three memories. I don’t know. I don’t know why.”

Though her lines on “Friends” aren’t imprinted in her memory, Cox said she understands why the series remains so popular despite going off the air in 2004.

“It doesn’t matter what generation is watching it it holds up,” she said. “I think the comedy is relevant.”

