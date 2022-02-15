Kanye West: What’s going on with Kim Kardashian, Julia Fox and his career

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Kanye West is all over the headlines right now.

Between his (now mostly deleted) social media posts about estranged wife, Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, “SNL” star Pete Davidson, to the end of his brief relationship with actress Julia Fox and his forthcoming “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” coming to Netflix, there’s a lot to keep up with.

West, who now goes by “Ye,” also announced Monday his plans to bring the Donda Experience Performance to Miami later this month.

“Ye’s tenth studio album Donda is currently nominated for five Grammy Awards including ‘Album Of The Year,” a press release for the event reads. “Donda – which broke streaming records last year and set an all-time Apple Music record with #1 debuts in 152 countries – has sold two million albums globally, amassing almost 3 billion streams.”

Tickets for the performance are currently on sale at Live Nation.

But more than the rapper’s music, many have been following the drama in his personal life.

A rep for Fox confirmed to CNN on Tuesday that she and West are no longer a couple after two months of high-profile dating.

“They remain close friends and collaborators,” the spokesperson wrote in a statement. “They are no longer together.”

West’s divorce from Kardashian is ongoing. He has used his verified Instagram account in recent weeks to share his hopes for a reconciliation and his thoughts about her relationship with Davidson.

Many of the posts – including one posted on Valentine’s Day showing a truck full of roses and the caption “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR” – had been deleted as of Tuesday.

But West did leave up a post showing images of Kardashian and their four children from a recent Vogue cover story, with a caption that read, “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.”

Kardashian addressed some of West’s recent comments in a statement earlier this month after he complained about their 8-year-old daughter, North, having a joint Tik Tok account with her mother.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” Kardashian said.

