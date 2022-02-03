Rihanna shares a new baby bump photo on Instagram
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
Rihanna has given us another glimpse of her pregnancy.
The singer and beauty mogul this week revealed that she and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, are expecting their first child.
On Wednesday, Rihanna shared previously published photos of her baby bump — plus a new one.
“How the gang pulled up to black history month,” she wrote in the caption on a series of photos which included one of her in profile with her belly bared.
Interestingly enough, that photo appeared to be taken in a less than opulent bathroom, leading writer Tammie Teclemariam to tweet: “Whose normal bathroom is this!”
Rihanna, 33, and A$AP Rocky, also 33, went public with their romantic relationship in May 2021. They have not shared her due date.
