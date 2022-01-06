Brittany Daniel had a baby using her twin sister’s donor egg

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Identical twins and “Sweet Valley High” stars Brittany and Cynthia Daniel have always been close, and are now sharing a story of true sisterhood.

In an interview with People magazine, the two revealed that Brittany and her husband Adam Touni became the parents of daughter Hope in October 2021, thanks to Cynthia Daniel donating her eggs.

“I saw it as such a simple gift I could give to her,” Cynthia Daniel said. “I know Brittany would do it in a split second for me. And we’ve always shared everything, so why not this?”

The sisters, who starred in the popular 1990s teen series for four seasons, talked about the decision which came about due to Brittany’s 2011 cancer diagnosis, which doctors told her would make conceiving a child difficult.

She broached the subject of possible egg donation with Cynthia, who agreed after discussing it with her husband, “Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser.

Brittany Daniel, who married Touni in 2017, was devastated when three in vitro fertilization attempts using her sister’s eggs failed.

“I thought I might have to wrap my head around not being a mom in this lifetime,” Brittany Daniel said. “I fought so hard to get there, and I was so scared it wasn’t going to happen.”

But by using a surrogate and another donation from Cynthia, they were able to welcome their child.

Finally becoming a mother at 45 has left Brittany Daniel overjoyed.

“I just let out this primal cry,” she said of attending the birth of her daughter. “The entire room was bawling because they just all knew what we had been through.”

